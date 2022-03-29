National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.19 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bio-Techne by 196.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,752,000 after buying an additional 152,847 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 528.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,496,000 after buying an additional 129,273 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after buying an additional 86,547 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $437.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.49.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

