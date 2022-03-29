National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.25 Million in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

RLI stock opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.43.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.54 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

