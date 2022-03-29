National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.44 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,492 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

