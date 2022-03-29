National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.66 Million in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53.

