National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.74 Million in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.18% of SelectQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at $150,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.15.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

