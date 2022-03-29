National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.76 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $160,447,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Markel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,604,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,990,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,487.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,286.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,264.66. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,138.00 and a 12 month high of $1,513.00.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 76.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

