National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.87 Million in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $93.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.