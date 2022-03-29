National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,519,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,911,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,602,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 64,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 374,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter.

DWX opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

