National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $189.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.44. The firm has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

