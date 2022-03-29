National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average of $125.79. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

