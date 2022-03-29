National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

