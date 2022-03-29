National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.