National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 337,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.23% of SilverCrest Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 136,027 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 40.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SILV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.92.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

