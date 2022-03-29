National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 153,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 409,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 223,980 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Under Armour by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE:UA opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.