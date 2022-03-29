National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

