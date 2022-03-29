National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,244,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,275,000 after acquiring an additional 246,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after acquiring an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 382,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 222,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 783.37%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

