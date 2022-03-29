National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $288.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.55. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.57 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

