National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 313,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after acquiring an additional 51,745 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,411,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 488,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,750,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $187.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In other news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,897 shares of company stock worth $49,983,906. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.