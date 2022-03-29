National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth $156,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

