National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Northland Securities lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.29.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $333.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

