National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 53,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 109,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia.

