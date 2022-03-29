National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.95% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of FFTY stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $52.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02.

