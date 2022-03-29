National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.18.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $238.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.37. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.91 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

