National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

HUM opened at $435.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

