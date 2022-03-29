National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 246,831 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after purchasing an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after purchasing an additional 841,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amcor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 35.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,521,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,993,000 after acquiring an additional 293,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.