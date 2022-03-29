National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 26,362 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.79.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

