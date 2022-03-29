National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 43,186 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $31,505,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $14,548,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after acquiring an additional 247,490 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

