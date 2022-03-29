National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 58,234 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after purchasing an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,530,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,826,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,132,000 after buying an additional 239,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

