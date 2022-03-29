National Bank of Canada FI Takes $2.74 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of D opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.