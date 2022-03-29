National Bank of Canada FI Takes $2.76 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after acquiring an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after buying an additional 596,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 317,598 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,636,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PACW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.