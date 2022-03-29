National Bank of Canada FI Takes $2.92 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $133.49 and a one year high of $183.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

