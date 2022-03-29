National Bank of Canada FI Takes $2.98 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 515,985 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

