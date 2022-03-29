National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.85. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $155.76.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.