National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.25.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

