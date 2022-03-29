National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 127,665 shares of company stock worth $7,901,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $52,379,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 130,964 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

