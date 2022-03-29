Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.74

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.74 and traded as high as $44.39. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 21,026 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $528.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

