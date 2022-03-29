NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NCSM stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,100. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.50. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NCS Multistage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in NCS Multistage by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NCS Multistage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

