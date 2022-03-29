Needham & Company LLC Trims NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price to $19.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

NEO stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $48,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,956,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

