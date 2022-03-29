Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $85.49. Nelnet shares last traded at $85.45, with a volume of 50,579 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

