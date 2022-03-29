Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.
NMRD opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Nemaura Medical has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07.
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01).
About Nemaura Medical (Get Rating)
Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.
