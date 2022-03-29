NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00. Stephens’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEO. Bank of America downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NEO stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $48,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,956,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

