Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Netflix by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 60,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

Netflix stock opened at $378.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.24 and its 200-day moving average is $537.76. The company has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.