New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,238,314 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of New Residential Investment worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 87.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 143.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 616,988 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

