New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,246 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,478 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of First Solar worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

