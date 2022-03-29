New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,932 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of RH worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 13.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.75.

Shares of RH stock opened at $367.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.10. RH has a 12-month low of $320.81 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

