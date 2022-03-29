New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,178 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $121,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $199.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.58.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

