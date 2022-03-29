New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 32,829 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Western Union worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

