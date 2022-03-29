New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,109 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of EMCOR Group worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

