New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,670 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 693,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,699,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.62 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.