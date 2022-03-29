New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,476 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AGCO worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 147,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AGCO by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 80,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. AGCO’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.